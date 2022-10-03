High pressure in general control of our weather the next few days. As it settles to the east, temperatures will slowly moderate. Strong cold front will pass through the end of the week, giving us much cooler weather.

Precip: SUNDAY: 0″ / Month: 0″ / Normal: 0.29″ / Year: 34.50″ / Normal: 30.97″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:20 AM / Sunset 6:59 PM / Daylight: 11 hours 39 minutes

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

Today:

Nice sunshine and a bit of a breeze. Areas of inland frost early

High: 59-63

Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Tonight:

Mostly clear with areas of inland frost

Low: 41 Erie… 34-38 inland.

Wind: NE 5, becoming Variable

