Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

The weather should be perfect for fireworks this evening. There is another chance of a widely scattered shower or storm toward sunrise, with another chance toward sunset Monday. Expect rain-free weather in between. A warm front passes through overnight, which will usher more heat and humidity on Monday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.45″ / Normal: 0.44″ / Year: 15.83″ / Normal: 20.12″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:51 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 hours 8 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny, becoming hot and more humid. Can’t rule out an isolated storm

High: 87-92

Wind: SW 5-15.

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds. Warm and muggy

Low: 77 Erie … 67-72 inland.

Wind: SW 5-10.

