Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Low pressure stays to the west today, bringing in more moisture and some showers at times through tonight. As the low moves east, the threat of rain will diminish tomorrow.
Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.49″/ Month: 0.49″ / Normal: 0.43″ / Year: 28.21″ / Normal: 31.11″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:21 AM / Sunset 6:57 PM Daylight: 11 hours 36 minutes
Today:
Mostly cloudy and damp. Showery periods
High: 70-74.
Wind: Variable 5-10
Tonight:
Some showers around, mainly in the evening
Low: 64 Erie….57-61 inland/mountains
Light winds, becoming NE 5-15 late
