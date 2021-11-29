Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Some lake effect bands of snow will continue today. Another 1-3″ in the belts and eastern mountains, mainly through midday. Approaching frontal system will set off some general light wet snow showers tonight.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.31″/ Month: 3.58″ / Normal: 3.50″ / Year: 37.59″ / Normal: 38.56″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 1.3″/ Month: 4.2″/ Normal: 8.6″ / Season: 4.2″ / Normal: 8.7″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:28 AM / Sunset 4:51 PM Daylight: 9 hours 23 minutes

Today:

Brisk with periods of snow showers, with a few embedded squalls possible this morning in the snowbelts. Less than an inch Erie, most areas. 1-3″ in persistent bands in the snow belts and east into Chautauqua/Warren counties

High: 35-38.

Wind: W/NW 5-15, except 10-20 near the lake

Tonight:

Snow showers develop after midnight. Up to an inch possible by daybreak

Low: 32 Erie… 24-28 inland.

Wind: NW then SW 5-15.

