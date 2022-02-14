Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Some lingering flurries possible this morning as a weather system slowly moves out. Drier air will give us some Valentine day sunshine, with very cold temps. Few flurries possible late afternoon. Weak front will set off a few light snow showers later tonight. General warm up into mid week

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: T” / Month: 1.79″ / Normal: 1.12″ / Year: 5.70″ / Normal: 4.53″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: T” / Month: 11.3″/ Normal: 9.7″ / Season: 52.6″ / Normal: 77.5″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:18 AM / Sunset 5:52 PM Daylight: 10 hours 34 minutes

Today:

Lingering flurries early then partly sunny but cold.

High: 16-21

Wind: W/NW 5-15.

Tonight:

Chance of a few evening flurries. Scattered light snow or flurries after midnight. Coating to 1/2″ possible

Low: 11 Erie… single digits inland.

Wind: W/SW 5-10.

