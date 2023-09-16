High pressure moves out tonight, allowing cloud cover to build up. Staying dry Sunday morning, but a chance of rain is possible Sunday afternoon.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 PM Saturday
PRECIP: FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 2.00″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 28.36″
Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:02 AM / Sunset: 7:29 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/27 minutes
TONIGHT:
Increasing Clouds. Not as cool
Low: 53 Erie…45-49 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Light & Variable…SE 5-10 Near Lake
SUNDAY:
Sun mixing with clouds. Chance of a few late-day showers
High: 68-72
Wind: SW-NW 5-10
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Chance of Scattered Showers
Low: 55 Erie…48-52 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Light South…5-10 Near Lake