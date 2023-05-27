High pressure in firm control of our weather for the most part right through the weekend into Memorial Day. Temperatures will warm up nicely through the weekend into next week. A northerly lake breeze and a slight chance of a drizzle Inland could make conditions feel cooler Monday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Saturday

SNOW: SATURDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 3.05″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 15.53″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 5:50 AM / Sunset: 8:46 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 56 minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear & Mild

Low: 53 Erie, Upper 40s/Low 50s Inland & Mountains

Wind: Becoming E to SE 5-10

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Broken Clouds Inland

High: 72-76 Erie, 77-81 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Becoming N/NE 5-10

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Low: 56 Erie, Low/Mid 50s Inland & Mountains

Wind: E 5-10



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY