A weak frontal system may set off a few showers tonight and tomorrow as it passes, mainly in the Mountains region. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:30 pm Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 2.15″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 28.51″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:02 AM / Sunset: 7:29 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/27 minutes

TONIGHT:

Chance of Scattered Showers, mainly in the Mountains

Low: 56 Erie…50-53 Inland & Mountains

Wind: N-NW 5-10 Near Lake

MONDAY:

Mix of clouds and sunshine. Chance of scattered showers

High: 65-69

Wind: NW 10-15

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers move out

Low: 53 Erie…49 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW 5-10