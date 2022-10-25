We get one more day of nice weather as high pressure to the south will stay in control. Approaching frontal system will spread some showers in the area tomorrow. Cooler air will follow for the end of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 4.13″ / Normal: 3.42 / Year: 38.63 / Normal: 34.10″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:45 AM / Sunset 6:24 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 39 minutes

TODAY:

Sun and high clouds. Continued warm

High: 70-74

Wind: S 5-15

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds and mild

Low: Near 60 Erie and 50s inland and mountains.

Wind: S 5-15, 10-20 late

WEDNESDAY:

Periods of showers and breezy

High: 63-67

Wind: S/SW 10-20

