Upper trough will continue the threat of some scatter showers today into early afternoon. High pressure will help clear out the skies tomorrow, and will be the dominate feature for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.04″ / Month: 4.79″ / Normal: 4.38″ / Year: 39.29″ / Normal: 35.06″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:54 AM / Sunset 6:14 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 20 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or drizzle, mainly through early afternoon

High: 59-64

Wind: W/SW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Cloudy evening, then becoming partly cloudy late

Low: Near 50 Erie and in the 40s inland and mountains.

Wind: SSW-5

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny and milder

High: 62-67

Wind: Variable 5

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.