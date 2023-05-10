High pressure will be the main feature of our weather through tomorrow. It will give us clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures overnight. Some rain is expected Friday night and Saturday morning, mostly Inland, but no rain overall for Mother’s Day.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Wednesday.
SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 1.10″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 13.58″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:06 AM / Sunset: 8:29 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 23 minutes
TONIGHT:
Mainly Clear/Not as Cold
Low: 49 Erie and 43-46 inland and mountains
Wind: S-SE 5
THURSDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: 72-79, cooler lake front
Wind: Variable-NW 5-10
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Clear
Low: 54 Erie, 50-55 inland and mountains
Wind: Variable-SE 5-10
FRIDAY:
Partly Cloudy, chance late day showers
High: 75-78
Wind: Variable 4-8
