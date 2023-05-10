High pressure will be the main feature of our weather through tomorrow. It will give us clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures overnight. Some rain is expected Friday night and Saturday morning, mostly Inland, but no rain overall for Mother’s Day.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Wednesday.

SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 1.10″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 13.58″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:06 AM / Sunset: 8:29 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 23 minutes

TONIGHT:

Mainly Clear/Not as Cold

Low: 49 Erie and 43-46 inland and mountains

Wind: S-SE 5

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 72-79, cooler lake front

Wind: Variable-NW 5-10

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Low: 54 Erie, 50-55 inland and mountains

Wind: Variable-SE 5-10

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy, chance late day showers

High: 75-78

Wind: Variable 4-8



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY