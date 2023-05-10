High pressure will be the main feature of our weather through tomorrow. It will give us decent sunshine and warmer temperatures. Forest fires in the far west will give some hazy conditions for the region. Not much rain expected overall for the Mother’s Day Weekend.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8 am Wednesday.
SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 0.99″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 13.47″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:06 AM / Sunset: 8:29 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 23 minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. Some smoky haze
High: 59-65 lakeshore & Erie/Near 70 Inland and Mountains
Wind: Light, then WNW 5-10 later in the morning.
TONIGHT:
Mainly Clear/Not as Cold
Low: 49 Erie and 43-46 inland and mountains
Wind: NE-SE 5
THURSDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: 74-78, cooler lake front
Wind: Variable 5-10
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY