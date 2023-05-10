High pressure will be the main feature of our weather through tomorrow. It will give us decent sunshine and warmer temperatures. Forest fires in the far west will give some hazy conditions for the region. Not much rain expected overall for the Mother’s Day Weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8 am Wednesday.

SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 0.99″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 13.47″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:06 AM / Sunset: 8:29 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 23 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. Some smoky haze

High: 59-65 lakeshore & Erie/Near 70 Inland and Mountains

Wind: Light, then WNW 5-10 later in the morning.

TONIGHT:

Mainly Clear/Not as Cold

Low: 49 Erie and 43-46 inland and mountains

Wind: NE-SE 5

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 74-78, cooler lake front

Wind: Variable 5-10



