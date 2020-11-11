Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Cold front will pass through mid morning, with showers expected. Rain will gradually diminish afterward. Temperatures will drop through the afternoon as cooler air comes into the region.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 1.28″ / Year: 34.53″ / Normal: 35.77″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 1.6″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 1.8″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:07 AM / Sunset 5:03 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 56 Minute

TODAY:

Windy with some scattered morning showers. Scattered showers possible this afternoon in eastern mountains

High: 60s am, falling into the 50s in the afternoon

Wind: S 12-25, becoming W

TONIGHT:

Becoming partly cloudy with any showers ending to the east

Low: 42 Erie….30s inland/mountains

Wind: Becoming N 5-10

