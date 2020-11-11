Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Cold front will pass through mid morning, with showers expected. Rain will gradually diminish afterward. Temperatures will drop through the afternoon as cooler air comes into the region.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 1.28″ / Year: 34.53″ / Normal: 35.77″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 1.6″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 1.8″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:07 AM / Sunset 5:03 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 56 Minute
TODAY:
Windy with some scattered morning showers. Scattered showers possible this afternoon in eastern mountains
High: 60s am, falling into the 50s in the afternoon
Wind: S 12-25, becoming W
TONIGHT:
Becoming partly cloudy with any showers ending to the east
Low: 42 Erie….30s inland/mountains
Wind: Becoming N 5-10
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.