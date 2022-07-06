Frontal system will meander just to our west and south today. Some showers may skirt Crawford county especially at times today. Keeping things warm and on the humid side into Friday. Nice looking weekend shaping up.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY : 0.02″ / Month: 1.04″ / Normal: 0.54″ / Year: 19.62″ / Normal: 20.22″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:52 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 7 minutes

TODAY:

Mix clouds and sun. May get a few showers/storms Erie. Sct showers/storms possible elsewhere, mainly Crawford county.

Highs: 77-83

Wind: N-NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

Low: 66 Erie/59-63 Elsewhere

Wind: NE-E 5

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny. Some scattered showers possible eastern mountains

Highs: 78-83

Wind: E-NE 5-10

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.