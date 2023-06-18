High pressure holds out, giving us mostly clear skies for tonight. Warmer weather and mainly dry for next week. A few showers could pop up Tuesday afternoon.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:00 PM Sunday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.69″ / Normal: 2.21″ / Year: 20.75″ / Normal: 18.19″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset: 8:59 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 15 minutes
TONIGHT:
Starlit with a bit of haze from Canadian wildfire smoke
Low: 52-57
Wind: NE-SE 5-10
MONDAY:
Mostly Sunny & a bit hazy
High: Low to Mid 80s
Wind: NE 5-15…nice lake breeze
MONDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy
Low: 60-65
Wind: NE-E 10-15…5-10
