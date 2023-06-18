High pressure holds out, giving us mostly clear skies for tonight. Warmer weather and mainly dry for next week. A few showers could pop up Tuesday afternoon.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:00 PM Sunday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.69″ / Normal: 2.21″ / Year: 20.75″ / Normal: 18.19″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset: 8:59 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 15 minutes

TONIGHT:

Starlit with a bit of haze from Canadian wildfire smoke

Low: 52-57

Wind: NE-SE 5-10

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny & a bit hazy

High: Low to Mid 80s

Wind: NE 5-15…nice lake breeze

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy

Low: 60-65

Wind: NE-E 10-15…5-10


