Click Here For Your Thursday Night Forecast

Frontal system will approach the area today, setting off showers and storms. Some later in the day could be severe. Front is a slow mover, and the storms will continue through this evening. Some showers may linger into early Friday, mainly in the mountains

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 7:40 PM Thursday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.50″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.01″ /Normal: 1.74″/ Year: 21.95″/Normal: 20.56″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:00 AM / Sunset 8:53 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 53 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Any leftover thunder showers move East.

Low: Near 70 Erie/63-68 Inland and Mountains

Wind: S 10-20, diminishing to west 5-15

FRIDAY:

Becoming partly to mostly sunny.

High: 84-88

Winds: W 5-15

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy.

Low: 68 Erie….60-65 Inland and mountains

Wind: SW 5-10

SATURDAY:

More sunshine, hot and humid again.

High: near 90.

