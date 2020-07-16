Click Here For Your Thursday Night Forecast

Frontal system will approach the area today, setting off showers and storms. Some later in the day could be severe. Front is a slow mover, and the storms will continue through this evening. Some showers may linger into early Friday, mainly in the mountains
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 7:40 PM Thursday
Precip: THURSDAY: 0.50″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.01″ /Normal: 1.74″/ Year: 21.95″/Normal: 20.56″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:00 AM / Sunset 8:53 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 53 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Any leftover thunder showers move East.
Low: Near 70 Erie/63-68 Inland and Mountains
Wind: S 10-20, diminishing to west 5-15
FRIDAY:
Becoming partly to mostly sunny.
High: 84-88
Winds: W 5-15
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Mainly clear to partly cloudy.
Low: 68 Erie….60-65 Inland and mountains
Wind: SW 5-10
SATURDAY:
More sunshine, hot and humid again.
High: near 90.