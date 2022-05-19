PennDOT and law enforcement are reminding motorists to buckle up because it could save your life.

Thursday morning kicked off the Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign at the Millcreek Police Department.

They want to promote safety on the roadways and draw attention to the dangers of not wearing your seat belt.

According to PennDOT, there were over 1,200 statewide roadway fatalities in 2021; 31% of those people that died were not wearing their seat belt.

“Click It or Ticket it think in itself, click it, seat belt. Make sure that seat belt is getting buckled every time you get into a vehicle. There’s going to be extra law enforcement during this period to make sure people are doing it safe,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke, Pennsylvania State Police.

The Click It or Ticket campaign runs through June 5.