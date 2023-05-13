(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will hold its “Click it or Ticket” initative beginning Monday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Philadelphia Police Department, New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety, Delaware State Police (DSP), and AAA Mid-Atlantic, on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia urged drivers to buckle up as part of the National “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement.

The initiative runs from May 15 through June 4.

“Safety is our top priority, and this department is proud to stand with local law enforcement officials to help spread the word about the importance of buckling up,” said PennDOT Safety Press Officer Krys Johnson. “Always buckle up when you get in your vehicle, and make sure all passengers are buckled before you start driving.”

Beginning May 15, police departments across state lines will work together through the Border-to-Border initiative to make sure all motorists are buckled up.

“A seat belt can save your life, but only if you use it,” said New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety Director Michael J. Rizol, Jr. “By working alongside our state and federal partners during the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign, we reinforce this crucially important safety messaging to the public, reminding them that it is not only irresponsible and dangerous to not buckle up, it is also illegal.”

Drivers 18 and older can be pulled over for not wearing their seatbelt. They can also receive a second ticket if pulled over for another violation and are found to be not wearing a seatbelt.

Pennsylvania’s Primary Seat Belt Law requires drivers and passengers under 18 years of age to buckle up anywhere in the vehicle.

“Wearing your seatbelt is your best line of defense against injury. Change takers are accident makers. Set the example for others to follow. Fasten your seat belt, someone needs you. Don’t learn safety by accident,” said PSP Trooper Jessica Tobin. “Visit our website at www.psp.pa.gov to learn more about child passenger safety and occupant protection.”

Children under the age of four are required to be properly restrained in an approved child safety seat anywhere in the vehicle.

Children under the age of two must be secured in a rear-facing car seat until they meet the maximum weight or height requirements set by the seat manufacturer.

Children must ride in an appropriate booster seat until their eighth birthday.

During Click It or Ticket, PSP troopers certified as child passenger safety technicians offer car seat fittings and inspections at various locations throughout the state.

The complete list of days and times can be found at psp.pa.gov.

For more information on seat belt safety visit, www.PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety.