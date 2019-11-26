Click It or Ticket initiative begins today

More than 55 million Americans are expected to hit the roads for Thanksgiving travel.

If you are one of those people traveling for the holiday you will see an increased law enforcement presence on roads throughout Pennsylvania.

Starr Bodi talks with local police and PennDOT about the Click it or Ticket initiative that begins today.

The roads aren’t necessarily congested just yet, but in the next day or so you will see an increased number of police and it is all for your safety.

Travel is expected to increase substantially over the next few days, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

PennDOT and local police are reminding drivers to buckle up as you hit the roads.

“Today is the start of the 2019 Click it or Ticket Thanksgiving enforcement mobilization. Law enforcement agencies will be working together to basically take a proactive approach to keep our highways safe throughout the holiday season,” said Michelle McGee, Community Service Officer, Pennsylvania State Police.

You could be saving your life or someone else’s.

According to PennDOT, during the 2018 pre-Thanksgiving holiday, there were more than 2,000 crashes on Pennsylvania roadways, and more than 1,400 post-Thanksgiving crashes, resulting in the highest holiday crash rate.

“A lot of the crashes are operator mistakes. We certainly want people to focus on driving, wear their seat belt. If we do observe a violation of that, a ticket can be expected,” said McGee.

Police will also be on the lookout for aggressive driving, impaired, and distracted driving.

If you’re in a traffic enforcement zone and violating the rules of the road, you may be pulled over.

Drivers we spoke to say a simple click can save your life during the holidays.

“A lot of people aren’t paying attention, a lot of people are texting, and you never know if somebody is going to slam on the brakes. It’s always good to have this on,” said John Green, driver.

Motorists can also be fined if a child isn’t in a restrained safety belt.

Shelly Rockwood knows first hand the importance of keeping her child safe.

“I’m going to do whatever I can to keep her safe. Putting her in a car seat, it doesn’t take long, it takes her a few seconds to get buckled in and strapped in tight,” said Shelly Rockwood, driver.

It is important to buckle up and save yourself the cost and maybe even your life on the roads this holiday.