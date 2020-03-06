Clifford the Big Red Dog joins students for Read Across America

A special guest was on hand today as students from Wiley Charter School went to WQLN for Read Across America day.

Clifford the Big Red Dog, a PBS children’s favorite, attended the festivities.

Read Across America is a national effort to get kids more interested in reading and using their imaginations.

Their teachers helped too, by picking award winning children’s books that help achieve that goal.

“We read Dr. Seuss, a bunch of Newberry winner books and just various books that they would enjoy,” said Julie Gresh, 2nd grade teacher.

Schools and readers across the region have been participating in Read Across America all week, including some of us right here at JET 24/FOX 66.