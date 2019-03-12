Climate change discussion panel tonight at Penn State Behrend Video

Climate change is becoming more and more of a hot topic, but how can it affect our home region?

That question and many others to be answered tonight at the free Climate Change in Action Discussion Panel hosted by Penn State Behrend.

The event will take place at McGarvey Commons located in the Behrend Campus Reed Union Building from 6-7:30pm.

The discussion will cover questions about climate change in Erie and inform the community on what we can do to make a difference.

Panelists will also be present at the discussion to provide information and to answer questions.