Climate Changers partners with UPMC to hold Total Change Program

Change is in the air at Climate Changers Total Change Program.

This event today brought much needed resources to the Climate Changers location on East 11th Street in Erie.

The group partnered with UPMC to provide everything from career training opportunities via UPMC Pathways to Work, to COVID vaccines and health screenings.

“We partnered with some great people. UPMC has always been huge supporters of ours for years. They have a Pathways Program for people who have felony records pass indiscretions to give these people a second chance at life. We also partnered with the great people at Career Link and they brought their resources with them,” said Frederick Williams, CEO of Climate Changers.

If you missed today’s event, Climate Changers is open to help those in need Monday to Friday.

For more information, click here.

