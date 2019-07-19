1  of  3
Clock repairs in future for Erie’s Boston Store

An iconic feature in downtown Erie will soon be restored.

After receiving private donations, the Director of Housing and Neighborhood Service (H.A.N.D.S.) announced that they will be restoring the clocks in Erie’s Boston Store.

Matthew Good stated that the H.A.N.D.S. project will include each of the clocks at the at the top of the building, along with he one inside the lobby.

“This will be new digital technology that runs the clock, as well as new lighting. The bell striker will be active again, maybe not every hour, but at least noon and six. There will be a new sound in downtown Erie with the clocks being restored,” said Matthew Good, director of H.A.N.D.S.

As crews begin work within the next couple of days, it has been announced that the faces of the clocks may be taken off during the restoration.

