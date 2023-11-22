Time is running out for Erie County Council to pass next year’s budget.

While the county’s director of finance said things are on track, council’s former financial advisor said after reviewing the budget there’s still a lot of work to be done before it’s required to be passed.

Erie County Council is working to pass the finalized budget before the end of next week. This after the county executive’s administration presented council with the budget in October.

The county’s director of finance said council has spent the last few weeks proposing additions and cuts to the budget.

“There have been suggestions made but there’s no formal movement on these suggestions until next tuesday when council gets together to do their final voting on all these suggestions,” said Paul Lichtenwalter, Erie County director of finance.

Lichtenwalter said in the last five years the services the county provides has expanded resulting in a greater general fund and a tax increase.

Erie County Councilman Andre Horton is voicing concerns over the status of the budget, stating the Davis Administration presented a budget that was not balanced.

Council’s former financial advisor said he believes the quality of the budget is not up to the standards of previous years.

“The information is not there as much as it was in the past. The analysis isn’t there, they don’t tell what’s new in the budget. I know I found there’s 24 new positions in the court. Well you add 24 new positions in the court it’s going to cost you some money,” said Joe Maloney, former financial advisor for Erie County Council.

Council’s former financial advisor said after reviewing the budget, there are still major issues they have to address before December, 1.

“Their problem is there are some things left out of the budget, from my understanding that would materially affect the budget so, they have to face that,” Maloney explained.

Maloney said this isn’t a new issue.

“This problem was present last year and they ignored it. They just punted it and put it forward and used some of the one-time revenue to balance last year’s budget- well it affects them this year,” Maloney went on to say.