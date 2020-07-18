Clorley Farms Blueberry Farm opens to the public

Despite the pandemic and many challenges, one blueberry farm opened to the public this weekend.

Jeff Clorley, owner of Clorley Farms says this is his second year managing the blueberry farm. He says last year it was difficult at the start of the season because there was so much rain, this season being quite the opposite.

Clorley says he grew up picking blueberries at the farm he now owns. Last year, he saw ripe blueberries and opened the farm a little too early.

“This year I think we opened right about on time this year mid-July. July 15th is probably when we should be open just about every year and I think we’ve got a ton of ripe blueberries this year,” says Clorley.

People are coming out to pick these ripe berries. He says on opening weekend at least 25 cars overfill the parking lot. He adds that one challenge the farm faces is making sure those who visit are following CDC guidelines.

“Just making sure that people are safe. I suppose we are doing our very best to make sure that people are wearing their masks while they’re cashing out, and as your guys can see there’s enough room out here that people can space out safely,” says Clorley.

He says the community is enjoying what Clorley farms has to offer.

“People have been cooped up in their house a lot. There’s still not a lot of stuff that’s open to do, but when you’re offered the opportunity to come out, be outside all day and get in the fresh air and pick some blueberries. ”

We spoke to customers about being outdoors spending time with friends and family, and picking blueberries.

“It’s just really fun all together if you can get a good batch of berries. I would suggest doing it,” says customer Andrienne Chaplin.

Andrienne Chaplain says she and her best friend visited Clorley Farms with a specific plan in mind:

“We’re going make blueberry pancakes and it will be really good.”

Click here for summer hours and information about Clorley Farms.