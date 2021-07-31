Clorley Farms hopeful to see residents pick blueberries as blueberry picking season wraps up

Blueberry picking season is almost over, but the Clorley Farms is hoping for many residents to come out and pick their berries.

The owner of Clorley Farms said that she has two acres filled with eighteen rows and 1,500 bushes of blueberries.

The farmer said that her blueberry patch has been established for over 30 years.

She hopes that many people can come out to her farm and pick up some fresh blueberries.

“We have buckets everybody can pick into and we have containers that we can send berries home with you as well. You’re welcome to bring your own containers. It’s three dollars a quart. If you pick containers, make sure that they have measurements on it, but we have plenty of buckets everybody can pick into,” said Gretchen Clorley, Farmer from Clorley Farms.

Clorley said that blueberry season is almost ending so there are three weeks left to go out and pick up some blue berries.

