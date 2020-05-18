Closed Captioning issues for Dish TV subscribers watching JET 24/FOX 66

If you are a Dish TV subscriber and use closed captioning, you may have noticed problems with the captioning on JET 24 and FOX 66. The TV stations are experiencing no CC issues and all programming is captioned, including Erie’s only live captioning for important Covid-19 updates from Erie County daily at 3pm.

The JET 24/FOX 66 engineering department has reached out to Dish Networks about this problem. Dish acknowledges that they are receiving captions from the TV stations at their Network Operations Center and they are working on determining why their subscribers cannot receive our closed captions.

Our captions continue to be broadcast on all other methods of transmission, including over the air and cable.