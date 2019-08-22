Closer look inside the Santa Maria at Erie’s Tall Ships Festival

One of the ships that is sailing the waters of Lake Erie for the festival is the Santa Maria.

Crew members aboard the Santa Maria tell me this is the moment they have been waiting for, getting a chance to be part of the largest Tall Ships Festival on the Great Lakes.

A replica of the historical Santa Maria Ship is gracing the waters of Lake Erie this weekend for the Tall Ships Festival.

The original ship was the flagship of Christopher Columbus’ first journey across the Atlantic.

“Columbus and the sailors with him, and the others of this period really didn’t know what they were getting into. So, the fact that they were heading off for a couple of months in these crazy, very uncomfortable, very dangerous conditions, is a little bit inspiring,” said Jaye Lunsford, Crew Member, Santa Maria.

Jayne Lunsford and her husband hail from Colorado and are crew members aboard the Santa Maria. She said although the conditions on the ship aren’t the most comfortable, this is one of the best experiences in her life.

“I don’t know what I like better, going sailing on this antique ship, or using it as a platform to talk about history with people who visit,” said Lunsford.

Unlike Lunsford and her husband, most of the 17 members of the Santa Maria are from Spain and can’t wait to explore Erie.

“We were really looking forward to Erie. We are very excited to be here. This is the largest port call in the Tall Ships gathering,” said Angel Rosa, Project Manager, Santa Maria.

Angel Rosa is the Project Manager for the Santa Maria. He said he also loves teaching people about the ship as much as he likes to learn about the places they dock it in.

“Our goal is to bring this piece of history to the people now in America, so we can share this history,” said Rosa.

It took a month for the Santa Maria to reach the United States from Spain. Crew members said the long journey was worth it.

And while it took this crew a month to reach america from Spain, it took the original ship two and a half months to make the same journey.