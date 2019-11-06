1  of  2
Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS: Second arrest made in social media threat case Dave Ridge, Erin Connelly declare victory for Erie County Judge race

Closing statements taking place in homicide trial

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Closing statements are happening in a trial for a man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in 2018.

James Gilbert is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend Mirinda Matasowski with a kitchen knife, then stabbing himself in the chest.

Today, Gilbert’s best friend took the stand. He testified that Matasowski and Gilbert’s relationship was toxic.

Gilbert’s mother also testified. She described the pair’s relationship as confrontational.

A Millcreek Police Officer testified as well. He was the responding officer to two domestic incidents at the home of Gilbert and Matasowski. That officer testified that he helped move Matasowski out of the home after one of the incidents.

The defense and prosecution both rested their cases today. Closing statements are happening now.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar