Closings and delays around the region

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A file photo of snow.

Delays and closings around the region:

Child Dev Ctr/Venango Co

PRESCHOOL — No AM Head Start — Transportation Centers Remain Open

Christian Life Academy

SCHOOL 2-HOUR DELAY

Community of Caring Diabetic Food Pantry

AGENCY Closed Tuesday

Franklin Area School District

Franklin  SCHOOL 2-HOUR DELAY

Good Hope Preschool in Oil City

PRESCHOOL CLOSED Both AM and PM preschool and Toddler Time

Jamestown, PA

SCHOOL Virtual education only

Kane School District

SCHOOL 2-HOUR DELAY

Lakeview School District

SCHOOL Virtual education only

Mercyhurst Prep

SCHOOL Remote Synchronous Learning Day

NORTH EAST

ERIE  SCHOOL 2-HOUR DELAY — THERE WILL BE NO MORNING TECH SCHOOL

Oil City Area School District

SCHOOL 2-HOUR DELAY

Precision Manufacturing Institute

CRAWFORD 2-HOUR DELAY

Sacred Heart Food Pantry

ERIE CLOSED 26th and Liberty

Warren County School District

SCHOOL 2-HOUR DELAY

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar