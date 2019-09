PennDOT announced the bridge on Route 20 (Ridge Road) in Girard Township will close for concrete paving next weekend.

The bridge will remain closed from 8 p.m. Friday, September 13 until 6 a.m. Monday, September 16.

A detour will be posted and will use Route 18, Interstate 90, and Route 98. After the closure is lifted, traffic will be limited to one lane with a temporary traffic signal for seven days.

You can visit PennDOT’s website for more information.