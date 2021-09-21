Closures delayed for Girard/Platea ramps on I-90

According to PennDOT, the eastbound Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) and Route 18 westbound on-ramps to I-90 will remain open one more week before closing down.

The ramps were expected to close on Sept. 20 as part of the demolition of the old Route 18 bridge and the construction of a new structure at a nearby site. The closure is now expected to be in place this upcoming Monday, Sept. 27.

For Route 18 northbound, access to the Interstate 90 eastbound on ramp will remain open, as will access to Cross Station Road and the businesses along that roadway. The I-90 westbound Exit 9 to Route 18 northbound is also expected to remain open.

Truck drivers are reminded to follow detour signs and obey weight limits and height restrictions.

To view detailed information on the posted detour route, click HERE.

