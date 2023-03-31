(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Bridge removal work over Interstate 90 will cause temporary rolling closures and lane restrictions starting Monday.

Work to remove the bridge that carries Route 99 (Edinboro Road) over I-90 in Summit Township, Erie County will have rolling closures and lane restrictions on the highway beginning on April 3.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, there will be periodic nighttime rolling stops on I-90 eastbound, and the Interstate 79 ramps to I-90 eastbound, starting at 9 p.m. on April 3 and ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 7.

In connection with the work, a lane closure will be near the bridge. There will also be nighttime lane closures on I-90 westbound that will be removed by 6 a.m. each day. Motorists should expect delays.

Rolling stops and a lane closure for westbound traffic should be expected to happen between Monday, April 24 and Wednesday, April 27.

PennDOT also said that a detour for Route 99 traffic will start on April 3 and will be in place for approximately six months. A 7.6-mile detour will be posted using Hershey Road (Route 4010) and Grubb Road.

You can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.