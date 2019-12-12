Breaking News
Closures scheduled for Interstate 90 in Springfield Township

Rolling closures are scheduled to take place tomorrow on both the Eastbound and Westbound lanes of Interstate 90 between the Ohio state line and mile marker 3.5 in Springfield Township, this according to a news release from PennDOT.

The closures are necessary for utility work to be completed and are all dependent on the weather.

As always, PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones and be alert to changing conditions. They also advise to pay attention to signs and flaggers on the roadway and to drive responsibly in work zones.

Motorists can always check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com

