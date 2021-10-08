Cloud 9 Wine Bar & Restaurant back open following downtown Erie underground fire

One popular downtown Erie bar and restaurant opened back up after an underground fire knocked out power.

The doors have been closed at Cloud 9 Wine Bar and Restaurant ever since the September 28th power outage that affected several businesses.

The owner says he is thrilled to be back, but he is still trying to get insurance to pay for lost revenue. He says he is very happy to keep all his employees and see his customers again.

“Do you want me to do cartwheels? I don’t think I can. We are happy, especially for the employees and the business,” said Bertrand Artigues, owner of Cloud 9 Wine Bar and Restaurant.

“We are glad that everything is open back up and businesses are able to make some money and it’s good for everybody.” said Dave DeFazio, a resident of Erie.

The owner says besides the COVID-19 pandemic, there has never been a time he has been closed for this long.

