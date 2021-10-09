Cloud 9 Wine Bar & Restaurant open once again after downtown underground fire

One popular Downtown Erie bar and restaurant opened back up on October 8th after an underground fire knocked out power.

The doors have been closed at Cloud 9 Wine Bar & Restaurant since the power outage on September 28th that affected several businesses.

The owner said that he is thrilled to be back, but he is still trying to get insurance to pay for lost revenue.

The owner is very happy to keep all of his employees and to see his customers again.

“Do you want me to do cartwheels? I don’t think I can, but we are happy especially for the employees,” said Bertrand Artigues, Owner of Cloud 9 Wine Bar & Restaurant.

“We are glad everything is open back up and businesses are able to make some money and it is good for everybody,” said Dave Defazio, Erie Resident.

The owner said besides the pandemic, there has never been a time he has been closed this long.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists