ERIE, PA. – The final advisory for post tropical IAN was issued late Saturday afternoon. Fortunately, the remnants did not have any major impacts locally, however, there will be a stiff north east wind, especially near the lake shores on Sunday. This is due to the pressure difference between high pressure to the North and the remnant low pressure to the South. Expect gusts in excess of 30 mph at times on Sunday, with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine, as northeasterly wind drives drier air to the South. It will be a little bit cooler on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s. Typical high temperatures this time of year should reach well into the 60s.

Planning Forecast

Otherwise we are looking forward to an extended period of dry weather heading into next week. It will be a bit gusty at times on Monday, but more sunshine is expected. The high temperature Monday will be near 60 degrees. Expect more sunshine on Tuesday with slightly milder temperatures and less wind. It will get even warmer by Wednesday and Thursday, with the temperature reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

5 Day High Temperature

Stay tuned to Jet 24 and Fox 66 Your Weather Authority for any updates.