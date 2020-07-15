Club Energy being changed into a community center

A change in direction for one Erie establishment is bringing new hope to neighbors.

Neighbors in the area of East 22nd and Wayne say they are overjoyed after hearing that Club Energy is officially being turned into a community center for kids.

The property owner Anthony McGowan explains that a year ago, he signed a one year lease deal with a man who decided to open Club Energy with a purchase option after a year.

Within the last year, there’s been a number of issues outside of the club with shootings and complaints from neighbors about noise and large crowds.

Now that the time is up, McGowan explained he is looking to turn everything around. Due to a contract dispute he says couldn’t step in any earlier, but he says now is the time to turn Club Energy into a new energy in the neighborhood. He says one of the goals he has is to turn this into an after school area for kids to come and safely learn and play. It will also look to bring the community together as a whole by bringing in volunteers and members of the clergy.

“They walk by this building now, there’s open glass and beer bottles and all kind of stuff around and it’s going to be something they won’t have to fear. We’re going to light it up nicely and its going to be something the kids are happy to come to and not have the fear when they come by. The neighbors don’t have to fear when the sun goes down at night and they won’t have to go barricade themselves inside their homes,” says McGowan.

The group hasn’t decided on a name yet for the community center, but the owner says it will only be open during the day.

The goal is to have it open by the end of this year.