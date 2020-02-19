Club Energy to reportedly close its doors within next 60 days

A club that caused a headache for Erie East Side residents could soon be closing.

Club Energy, located on East 22nd and Wayne Streets, will reportedly close its doors within the next 60 days.

This comes after Charles Sunwabe, the owners lawyer, said the city continues to target his client, forcing him to relocate.

The city says that is not the case.

“Our office is not forcing them. I mean, you’re either in compliance with our office or your not. We would much prefer anybody that wants to use any building they’re thinking of buying or moving in, first come to our office and verify you can do that,” said Andy Zimmerman, Manager of Code Enforcement, City of Erie.

