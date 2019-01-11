Co-conspirator in incident that leads to one man's death waives prelim
A man charged with criminal conspiracy was in court this morning for his preliminary hearing.
Robert Hull was involved in a case where stolen chainsaws were being investigated by State Police. A controlled buy was set up by State Police back on December 19th in the parking lot at a Dollar General store parking lot along Route 8 in Union City.
Hull arrived at that location with 27-year-old Keith Hawley. Hawley reportedly tried to rob the undercover officers and was eventually fatally shot by police.
Hull was identified as one of the possible co-conspirators and was reportedly waiting in another vehicle close by.
The DA held a news conference on this today. Click here for much more...
