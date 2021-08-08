Co-founder of Erie Ale Works gathers volunteers for Presque Isle beach cleanup

Presque Isle beach cleanup was held on Sunday with a group of volunteers.

The co-founder of Erie Ale Works worked together with people in the community to clean the beaches at Presque Isle.

The team met at the rotary pavilion by Beach 6 armed with gloves, trash bags, and water in order to stay hydrated.

This is the third time Erie Ale Works has helped clean the beaches.

“The trash quotient is higher than normal I think because of an increase in tenants at the park. So we just got some spare time on Sunday where we can volunteer to pick some stuff up, throw it away properly, and we all go to Erie Ale Works for a pint and pizza afterwards,” said Jeff McCullor, Co-Founder of Erie Ale Works.

McCullor said that there might be one more cleanup day for them which would be after Labor Day.

