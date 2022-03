The co-owner of Erie Sports Center was reportedly killed over the weekend in a tragic accident.

According to the Erie Sports Center’s Facebook page, Co-Owner Sheldon VanDeventer and Declan Bingham, son of Troy Bingham — the Erie Sport Center’s other co-owner — died in a tragic accident on March 18.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

VanDeventer and Bingham purchased the sports park in 2021.