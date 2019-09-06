Co-Owner of Lake Road Auto Sales reacts to fire that destroyed building







A father and daughter duo are now putting the pieces back together after a fire ripped through a Conneaut Lake car dealership.

Stacy Reynolds, Co-Owner of Lake Road Auto Sales with her father, said it has been a hard day following yesterday’s fire, however, her staff is remaining positive.

Several fire departments were called to Lake Road Auto Sales on Conneaut Lake Road shortly after 5 p.m. last night.

Reynolds said about seven employees were inside the building when the blaze ignited in one of the work bays.

She said immediately she kicked into gear, getting everyone outside of the building. She added one of the scariest moments was when her father tried to go back inside to put the fire out.

Today, you can see remains of cars still on the lift. Three cars were completely destroyed inside, along with another car outside that was close to the building.

The dealership was in the middle of remodeling, near the cosmetic phase. The question many are wondering, what ignited the fire. Reynolds said it started in the garage from a welder.

“Its a very scary thing, especially when your father tries to go in and stop it. Very emotional, just thankful,” said Stacy Reynolds, Co-Owner, Lake Road Auto Sales.

Reynolds added most of her staff has been there for a while and they are eager to get back to work. No injuries were reported.