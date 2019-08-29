Co-Starters set to hold nine week program

1  of  2
Co-Starters Flagship will soon be offering a nine-week program for entrepreneurs.

The sessions kick off on September 11th at the Blasco Library community classroom. The sessions will be held at 5:30pm. The topics will hit on everything from work styles, understanding customer problems, marketing, all of which are used to plan for the future.

Co-founder Beth Zimmer says the program has a few still available.

“We have three or four seats left,” Zimmer said. “The cohort launches September 11th. You’ll need to hurry up if you want to sign up.”

