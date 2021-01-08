Coach Franklin: Kirk Ciarrocca out as Offensive Coordinator, Mike Yurcich hired

In this Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 photo, Mike Yurcich, Oklahoma State offensive coordinator, watches warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against Southeastern Louisiana in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State head coach James Franklin has announced a coaching change to his staff Friday.

Franklin stated that Mike Yurcich will be taking over as the new Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Kirk Ciarrocca is leaving the program after just one season.

“First, I would like to thank Kirk for his contributions to our program last year,” said Franklin. “This was a difficult decision, but felt it was best for our program to make a change. We wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors.”

In one season with the Nittany Lions, Ciarrocca and the offense struggled with consistency at quarterback and turnovers. The Nittany Lions finished the 2020 campaign 4-5.

Coach Franklin says he is excited for the hire of Mike Yurcich.

“He is an impressive offensive mind and talented play caller who has set records everywhere he has been as an offensive coordinator,” Franklin said.

“I look forward to seeing what he can do with all of the offensive weapons we have here at Penn State.”

Yurcich spent the 2020 season at Texas as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He brings over 22 years of collegiate coaching experience to Happy Valley, including 15 as an offensive coordinator.

“I’d like to thank Head Coach James Franklin , Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour and President Eric Barron for the opportunity to be the offensive coordinator at Penn State University,” Yurcich said when asked about being hired.

“Having spent 11 years in the state of Pennsylvania as a player and coach, I understand the significance of this duty and will represent properly and with humble pride.”

Since 2013, Yurcich’s offenses have scored 50 or more points 26 times and 40 or more points 51 times (50 percent of games coached), both of which are tops among FBS offensive coordinators since 2013.

His teams average 61.5 touchdowns per year.

Before his previous job at Texas, he spent time as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ohio State in 2019, and prior to that six years as the Oklahoma State offensive coordinator.