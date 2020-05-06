Coach James Franklin’s family giving financial gift to Penn State

Plenty of college football coaches around the country are taking pay cuts or something similar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Penn State football coach James Franklin announced in a virtual press conference Wednesday, he and his wife would be donating a “gift” to the university to “help with scholarships.”

He declined to comment on if any other coaches would be taking pay cuts or doing something similar. He also said he has been in discussions with Penn State officials regarding any voluntary reductions of pay.

“I think everything is on the table and everything is being discussed.” Franklin said.

In the Big Ten, Rutgers’ top three highest-paid coaches are taking pay cuts. Minnesota – the University as a whole – will have staff take a week without pay. Football coach PJ Fleck will follow suit and do the same.

“The success of football will rise all boats in the athletic department,” Franklin said.

You can hear Franklin’s full response in the video at the top of this story.