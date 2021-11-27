Coach USA and Marines team up Stuff the Bus event

Coach USA Erie and the Marines have teamed up for “Stuff the Bus” to help ensure that kids will be able to have a present under the tree this Christmas.

Saturday November 27th marks the beginning of a new tradition here in Erie. Coach USA held their first annual Stuff the Bus event for Toys for Tots.

The organization is known for having events at TGI Fridays. Unfortunately, the event this year did not go as planned, but this did not stop them from spreading the holiday cheer.

“We used to do a lot with the Marines up at TGI Fridays, and it’s not happening this year. So we decided we wanted to do something else and brought the Marines in,” said Darryl Rogers, Maintenance Supervisor.

Per every toy that is donated, individuals are entered to win a $250 gift card.

