Coast Guard members in Lorain, Ohio use uniforms to extinguish man on fire

U.S. Coast Guard Station Lorain crewmembers responded to a car collision outside their base gate in Lorain, Ohio just after midnight on August 2nd.

Two of the Coast Guard Station Lorain members investigated the scene and found both a vehicle and driver on fire.

Coast guard personnel extracted the driver from the vehicle and had to use their uniforms to extinguish the fire in order to rescue the victim.

At approximately 12:10 a.m. the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo received notification of a loss of power and landline telephone at Station Lorain due to a car collision at a power junction box that was located outside of Station Lorain’s gate.

Firefighters and EMS in Lorain arrived quickly on the scene and assisted with care of the driver as well as extinguishing the vehicle. Local authorities in Lorain also responded to the scene.

The cause of the incident is reportedly under investigation and there is no damage or injury to the Coast Guard property and personnel.

