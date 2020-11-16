One tradition is moving forward this winter season.

The Coats for Kids collection is back for it’s 33rd year. This year it is operating a little differently however.

The organization is asking that you bring in your new or gently used and cleaned adults’ and kids’ coats to the Northwest Savings Bank or the Experience Children’s Museum.

The collection for these clothes will go through December 5th.

“The need has not changed just because of COVID. Even though maybe the schools are back doing the in home thing as opposed to being in class. Children still have to get out and still need warm wear,” said Karen Adams, Director of Inter Church Ministries of Erie County.

Once the collection is over, the clothes will be taken to Booker T. Washington, Martin Luther King and John F. Kennedy Community Centers.