Cobham Hill Road in Warren County closed due to damage from forest fires

Cobham Hill Road (Route 3020) in Watson Township is closed due to damage caused by forest fires, according to PennDOT.

The road is closed from the intersection at Route 62 to the intersection with Hearts Content Road. The closure is expected to remain in place until next week when staff from the Warren County Maintenance facility can inspect the condition of pipes under the road and make repairs or replacements where needed.

A detour is posted using Route 62 and Route 337 (Route 3005).

The forest service says the fire is only 10% contained with 150 plus acres burnt. The cause is unknown. No injuries or structures were destroyed.

The Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry has set up a command post next to the Forestry Service Center in Warren.

The bureau has also brought in a helicopter to determine how much acreage has been burned and how active the fire is.